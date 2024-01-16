AgEagle Aerial Systems Names Chairman Grant Begley As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) announced Tuesday the appointment of Company Chairman Grant Begley to Interim Chief Executive Officer position, effective January 1, 2024.

Grant has served as a member of the Board since June 2016 and was elected Chairman in October 2023. An active Board member of Vaya Space since 2015, Grant also served as the vortex-hybrid rocket company's CEO from 2018 through 2022.

Previous senior leadership roles have included Chief Business Development Officer and SVP of Alion Science and Technology; Pentagon Senior Advisor for Unmanned Systems at the U.S. Department of Defense; Senior Director of Mission Systems Integration at Raytheon; and Director of Advanced Concepts at Lockheed Martin.

He retired from the United States Navy after 26 years of service as an officer.

