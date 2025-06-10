AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Participates in Second White House Discussion on BVLOS Drone Regulations

AgEagle Aerial Systems engaged with the White House on UAV policy, discussing regulations for BVLOS drone operations.

Quiver AI Summary

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., a top provider of unmanned aerial systems, recently participated in a high-level policy discussion with the White House, focusing on the proposed FAA Rule Part 108, which aims to establish a regulatory framework for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations. AgEagle's CEO, Bill Irby, emphasized the importance of this legislation in removing operational barriers, fostering capital investment, and advancing drone technologies for both commercial and public sector applications. The meeting included representatives from various drone technology companies and was facilitated by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International and the Commercial Drone Alliance. AgEagle views the finalization of Rule Part 108 as a crucial step toward promoting widespread drone adoption across various industries, enhancing innovation, safety, and the United States' competitiveness in drone technology.

Potential Positives

Participation in a second high-level White House engagement underscores AgEagle's recognized leadership role in influencing U.S. UAV policy.

Discussion centered around FAA Rule Part 108 aims to create a more predictable and innovation-friendly regulatory framework, potentially enhancing AgEagle’s operational capabilities.

Engagement with key industry peers indicates AgEagle's commitment to collaboration and innovation within the drone technology sector.

Potential Negatives

This press release contains forward-looking statements that highlight inherent uncertainties and risks, which could lead to actual results differing significantly from the company's expectations.

The mention of significant risks related to the timing and fulfillment of purchase orders could indicate potential challenges for future revenue generation.

The reliance on regulatory changes, such as the FAA Rule Part 108, for operational improvements may expose the company to vulnerabilities if such regulations face delays or revisions.

FAQ

What is AgEagle's role in UAV policy discussions?

AgEagle participated in a high-level policy discussion with the White House on regulatory frameworks for drone operations.

Why is FAA Rule Part 108 important?

This rule will define regulations for Beyond Visual Line of Sight drone operations, enhancing commercial and public sector applications.

Who joined AgEagle in the White House discussion?

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby was joined by leaders from uAvionix, BRINC, Kelly Hills, and Pierce Aerospace.

What benefits does AgEagle see from streamlined regulations?

Streamlined regulations will attract investment, improve safety, and facilitate broader deployment of drone technologies.

How does AgEagle contribute to the drone industry?

AgEagle designs and delivers UAS, sensors, and software solutions for various sectors, including agriculture and energy.

Full Release





Second White House engagement invitation highlights AgEagle’s leadership role in shaping





critical UAV policy









WICHITA, Kan., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS)(“Company”), a leading provider of unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors, and software solutions for commercial and government use, announces the Company participated in a second high-level, invitation only policy discussion with the White House, hosted by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA). This most recent engagement was centered on the proposed FAA Rule Part 108, which will define the regulatory framework for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations across the United States. AgEagle CEO Bill Irby joined industry peers from uAvionix, BRINC, Kelly Hills, and Pierce Aerospace in presenting key insights on how enactment of Part 108 will remove significant operational barriers, drive capital investment, and unlock next-generation drone technologies that enhance both commercial and public sector applications.





“This follow-up invitation by OIRA reaffirms the strategic importance of expanding BVLOS operations for the domestic drone industry,” commented Irby. “We were honored to continue our engagement with the White House and contribute our perspective on how thoughtful and timely rulemaking can accelerate innovation, improve safety and compliance, and strengthen the U.S. position as a global leader in drone technology. Of particular value was the discussion of how streamlined regulation will allow broader deployment of autonomous data solutions and open the door for increased economic activity.”





This engagement was made possible in part through the leadership and coordination of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and the Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA), who played key roles in facilitating industry participation and ensuring productive dialogue between the private sector and federal stakeholders.





The meeting included representatives from 18 leading drone technology companies. Collectively, the discussions included:







Examples of high-impact technologies that will become viable under the new



Examples of high-impact technologies that will become viable under the new



How regulatory clarity will attract increased capital investment into the sector



How regulatory clarity will attract increased capital investment into the sector



The creation of a uniquely American model for drone automation and data services, strengthening domestic capabilities and competitiveness











The finalization of FAA Rule Part 108 is expected to replace the current piecemeal waiver-based system, providing a more predictable, scalable, and innovation-friendly regulatory environment. AgEagle sees this as a pivotal moment for enabling widespread commercial drone adoption across agriculture, energy, construction, emergency response, and government services.







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







