AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. Announces Order of eBee TAC Public Safety Systems by Government of Sweden

The Government of Sweden orders eBee TAC Public Safety drones from AgEagle to enhance defense and public safety capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has secured an order from the Government of Sweden for multiple eBee TAC Public Safety drone units, facilitated through a partnership with Brigantes, a defense distributor in the Nordic region. These drones are designed for tactical mapping and enhancing public safety, featuring rapid deployment, high-accuracy mapping capabilities, and robust cyber-security measures. The agreement also includes training sessions for effective use of the drones. AgEagle's CEO, Bill Irby, emphasized that this sale not only strengthens their presence in the Nordic defense market but also aids Sweden in addressing regional threats and improving public safety operations. The eBee TAC's versatility and compliance with European regulations position it as a valuable tool for various emergency and surveillance missions.

Potential Positives

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has secured a significant contract with the Government of Sweden for multiple eBee TAC Public Safety units, enhancing its market presence in the Nordic defense sector.

The eBee TAC drone's advanced features, including rapid deployment, high-accuracy mapping, and cyber-security capabilities, position AgEagle as a leader in providing essential technology for public safety and defense operations.

The agreement includes training sessions for optimal deployment, demonstrating the company's commitment to customer support and effective use of its technology.

This partnership with Brigantes, a trusted regional distributor, reinforces AgEagle's strategic alliances within the defense and security sectors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the government order may create high expectations that AgEagle must meet, increasing pressure on the company to deliver and support the systems effectively.

The press release includes a significant disclaimer about forward-looking statements that highlight inherent uncertainties, which could lead to skepticism among investors regarding future performance and the company's ability to fulfill obligations.

The reliance on a strategic partnership with Brigantes could pose risks if the distributor fails to meet performance expectations or market conditions change, leaving AgEagle vulnerable in the Nordic region.

FAQ

What is the eBee TAC Public Safety drone?

The eBee TAC Public Safety drone is designed for tactical mapping and situational awareness in public safety and defense operations.

Why did the Government of Sweden order eBee TAC units?

The order enhances Sweden’s public safety and defense capabilities, enabling rapid response and precise mapping for various missions.

How does the eBee TAC ensure data security?

The drone features AES-256 encryption, an encrypted SD card, and a low visible signature to secure data handling during operations.

What training comes with the eBee TAC Public Safety systems?

The agreement includes training sessions conducted by AgEagle to ensure optimal deployment and operation of the eBee TAC systems.

What are the advantages of using the eBee TAC in Sweden's terrain?

The eBee TAC is deployable in 3 minutes and provides high-accuracy mapping in diverse terrains, including remote and mountainous areas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UAVS Insider Trading Activity

$UAVS insiders have traded $UAVS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UAVS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

L B DAY purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $1,020

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UAVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $UAVS stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Government of Sweden orders eBee TAC Public Safety systems









WICHITA, Kan., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is pleased to announce orders for multiple eBee TAC Public Safety units to the Government of Sweden. The order was executed through its strategic partnership with Brigantes, the AgEagle defense distributor for the Nordic region.





The eBee TAC Public Safety, designed for tactical mapping and situational awareness, equips users with cutting-edge drone technology to enhance public safety and defense operations. The agreement also includes training sessions to ensure optimal deployment and operation of the systems. AgEagle will coordinate and conduct the training for the end user.





“Delivering our eBee TAC Public Safety solutions to global customers, with Brigantes’ support, is a strategically vital sale that expands AgEagle’s Nordic defense market presence,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle. “This drone’s rapid deployment, precise mapping, and cyber-secure operations empower Sweden to counter regional threats, strengthen NATO deterrence, and enhance public safety across diverse terrains.”





Brigantes is a trusted regional distributor specializing in defense and security solutions and has played a pivotal role in facilitating this agreement.





The eBee TAC Public Safety drone offers specific capabilities that align with defense and public safety requirements around the globe:







Rapid Deployment and Portability: Deployable in 3 minutes by a single operator and carried in a backpack (1.6 kg/3.5 lbs), the eBee TAC enables FMV to respond swiftly to time-sensitive missions like disaster response or tactical surveillance in Sweden’s diverse terrain, including remote and mountainous areas.













High-Accuracy Mapping: With RTK/PPK technology, it achieves 1.5 cm/0.6 in accuracy without ground control points, providing FMV with precise 2D, 3D, and thermal maps for applications like search and rescue, firefighting, and land management.













Cyber-Security and Compliance: Featuring AES-256 encryption, an encrypted SD card, and a low visible/acoustic signature at 300 m/984 ft, the drone ensures secure data handling.













Versatile Payloads: Swappable RGB, 3D, and thermal cameras enable FMV to collect data for day or night missions.













Regulatory Advantage: compliant with European C2 standards, the eBee TAC simplifies Sweden’s adherence to EASA regulations, allowing safe operations in populated or restricted areas.











For more information about AgEagle’s UAV solutions, including the eBee TAC Public Safety, visit



www.ageagle.com



.







About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





.









Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Media Contact







Andy Woodward





+1 (469) 451-2344







Andy.woodward@ageagle.com











LinkedIn













Facebook













X













YouTube











Investor Relations







Email:



UAVS@ageagle.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.