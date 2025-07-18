AgEagle Aerial Systems' eBee TAC Achieves Blue UAS Certification for U.S. Department of Defense Procurement

AgEagle's eBee TAC drone receives Blue UAS certification for U.S. government procurement, enhancing military operational capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. announced that its eBee TAC drone has received Blue UAS certification, allowing it to be directly procured by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies. This certification signifies compliance with DoD security and performance standards, enabling AgEagle to provide essential technology for modern military needs. CEO Bill Irby emphasized the importance of this designation, which streamlines the acquisition of secure drone systems for government operations. The eBee TAC, a lightweight drone designed for tactical mapping and reconnaissance, can operate in disconnected environments and offers up to 90 minutes of flight time. AgEagle's success in achieving this status involved collaboration with various federal stakeholders and aligns with recent governmental initiatives to rapidly deploy compliant drones.

Potential Positives

AgEagle's eBee TAC drone receiving Blue UAS certification allows the company to be eligible for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies, significantly expanding its market potential.

This certification reflects compliance with stringent security and performance standards required by the DoD, enhancing the trust and credibility of AgEagle's technology in government applications.

The designation enables faster and more streamlined acquisition processes for government clients, positioning AgEagle competitively within the defense and military markets.

The eBee TAC drone's design and capabilities align with current U.S. military needs for low-cost, tactical drones, potentially leading to increased demand from defense sectors.

Potential Negatives

The transition from Green UAS certification to Blue UAS certification may indicate previous deficiencies in the drone that necessitated a re-evaluation of its compliance with security and performance standards.

The press release contains a significant number of forward-looking statements that introduce substantial uncertainties and risks associated with future performance and market acceptance.

The reliance on collaboration with external stakeholders, such as the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International and the DoD Defense Innovation Unit, may suggest a lack of internal capabilities or resources to achieve certifications independently.

FAQ

What is the significance of the Blue UAS certification for AgEagle's eBee TAC?

The Blue UAS certification allows AgEagle's eBee TAC drone to be procured directly by the U.S. Department of Defense.

How does the eBee TAC drone support military operations?

The eBee TAC is designed for tactical mapping and reconnaissance with secure data sharing and up to 90 minutes of flight time.

What prompted the shift from Green UAS to Blue UAS certification?

The Defense Innovation Unit adopted Green UAS as a pathway to Blue UAS Cleared status for streamlined drone acquisition.

What are the key features of the eBee TAC drone?

The eBee TAC features a lightweight design, hand-launch capability, and operates in disconnected environments for real-time situational awareness.

Who can benefit from AgEagle's drone solutions?

AgEagle provides drone and aerial imaging solutions for various sectors, including defense, energy, construction, and agriculture.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

WICHITA, Kan., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce that its eBee TAC is now Blue UAS certified. This designation makes the AgEagle drone eligible for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies and recognizes the drone as compliant with security and performance standards required by the DoD.





“This is a transformative moment for AgEagle and places us in a position to supply our military with the equipment and technology needed to counter modern battlefield threat situations,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems.





The designation for the eBee TAC enables AgEagle to market the platform as Blue UAS Cleared, reinforcing their suitability for sensitive missions requiring secure, reliable, and scalable uncrewed aerial systems.





This platform’s certification previously had Green UAS-certification, which is now qualified as a direct on-ramp for Blue UAS classification. The DoD Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) adopted the Green UAS certification as a pathway to Blue UAS Cleared status. This marks a significant step forward in streamlining secure drone acquisition across government applications. This achievement reflects months of collaboration between the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), DIU, and federal stakeholders, aligning with Executive Order 14307 and the Secretary of Defense’s July 10, 2025, memorandum to rapidly field NDAA-compliant Group 1 and 2 drones.





eBee TAC



is a lightweight (3.5 pounds), hand-launched, fixed-wing drone designed for tactical mapping and reconnaissance. It offers up to 90 minutes of flight time, operates in disconnected environments, and supports secure data sharing for near real-time situational awareness. These features align with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s call for low-cost, expendable drones for squad-level operations.





For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit



ageagle.com



About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.







Through its three Centers of Excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at



www.ageagle.com





Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of AgEagle for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Media Contact







Andy Woodward





+1 (469) 451-2344







Andy.woodward@ageagle.com











Investor Relations







Email:



UAVS@ageagle.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.