Ageagle Aerial Systems CFO DiSiena to resign

According to a regulatory filing, on October 17, Thomas Gardner informed the board of directors of AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Inc. of his decision to resign from the Board and, in connection with his resignation from the Board, all related Board committees, effective immediately. Gardner’s resignation is not a result of a disagreement or dispute with the company on any matter regarding its operations, policies or practices. On October 17, 2024, Kelly Anderson informed the Board of the company of her decision to resign from the Board and, in connection with her resignation from the Board, all related Board committees, effective immediately. Anderson’s resignation is not a result of a disagreement or dispute with the company on any matter regarding its operations, policies or practices. On October 17, 2024, Malcolm Frost informed the Board of the company of his decision to resign from the Board and, in connection with his resignation from the Board, all related Board committees, effective immediately. Frost’s resignation is not a result of a disagreement or dispute with the company on any matter regarding its operations, policies or practices. The Company has commenced a search for qualified candidates for each of the three Board positions. On October 18, 2024, Mark DiSiena, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, informed the company that he intends to resign from his role at the Company, to be effective November 15, 2024. DiSiena is expected to remain with the company through the Resignation Date to assist in the transition of his responsibilities. DiSiena’s resignation is not a result of a disagreement or dispute with the Company on any matter regarding its operations, policies or practices. The company has commenced a search for qualified candidates for the CFO position.

