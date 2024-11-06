Agco price target lowered to $111 from $131 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered the firm’s price target on Agco (AGCO) to $111 from $131 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes shares were off 7.8% Tuesday as the company delivered a Q3 miss and lowered its FY24 outlook. Europe was the primary culprit, a stark contrast to year-to-date results, Oppenheimer adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AGCO:
- AGCO Corp. Faces Revenue Drop Amid Strategic Shifts
- Morning Movers: GlobalFoundries and Apollo Global gain following Q3 results
- Agco reports Q3 adjusted EPS 68c, consensus $1.08
- Agco cuts FY24 adjusted EPS view to ~$7.50 from ~$8.00, consensus $7.93
- Is AGCO a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.