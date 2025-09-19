AGCO or DE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment sector might want to consider either Agco (AGCO) or Deere (DE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Agco has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Deere has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that AGCO likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DE has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

AGCO currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.09, while DE has a forward P/E of 25.65. We also note that AGCO has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.06.

Another notable valuation metric for AGCO is its P/B ratio of 1.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DE has a P/B of 5.11.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to AGCO's Value grade of B and DE's Value grade of D.

AGCO stands above DE thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that AGCO is the superior value option right now.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.