AGCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $73.87, changing hands as low as $73.81 per share. AGCO Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $60.26 per share, with $81.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.81.

