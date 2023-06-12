AGCO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.31, changing hands as high as $124.86 per share. AGCO Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AGCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AGCO's low point in its 52 week range is $88.55 per share, with $145.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.70.

