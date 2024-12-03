Agco initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Angel Castillo initiated coverage of Agco (AGCO) with an Equal Weight rating and $101 price target The firm expects the global agriculture equipment cycle downturn to persist in 2025. Agco’s relatively higher levels of North America inventory and a difficult road ahead for share gains suggest risk of near-term underperformance versus peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, Morgan Stanley believes this appears to already be priced into the current valuation.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.