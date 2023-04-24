AGCO Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AGCO Corporation AGCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 2, before the opening bell.

Trend in Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AGCO’s first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.66, suggesting year-over-year growth of 11.3%. The consensus mark for total revenues is pegged at $3.15 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 17.2%.

Q4 Results

In the last reported quarter, AGCO’s earnings and revenues increased year over year. Both top and bottom-line figures beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company delivered a trailing four-quarters average earnings surprise of 13.4%.

AGCO Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

AGCO Corporation price-eps-surprise | AGCO Corporation Quote

Key Factors

Increased spending on agricultural equipment due to a pick-up in farm income owing to improved agricultural commodity prices as well as investments in products with premium technologies and smart farming solutions are likely to have reflected in first-quarter revenue numbers. Demand for its Precision Planting solutions, technology-rich Fendt full lineup of equipment and replacement parts are also likely to have benefited its top-line performance in the quarter.

AGCO’s cost-control actions are also likely to have supported the company’s margin during the to-be-reported quarter. However, supply chain-related challenges and higher engineering expenses might have affected AGCO’s quarterly performance.

Increased sales of tractors and precision planting equipment, along with the effects of pricing are likely to mitigate inflationary cost pressure in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the North America segment’s quarterly net sales is currently pegged at $828 million, implying year-over-year growth of 18.1%. The segment’s operating income is projected to be $72 million. It had reported $55 million in the prior-year quarter.

South American sales are likely to grow strongly across all markets, owing to robust industry demand and favorable pricing impacts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the South America segment’s sales is pegged at $497 million for the first quarter, suggesting an increase of 39.6% from the year-earlier quarter. The segment is estimated to report an operating profit of $77 million in the first quarter. It had reported an operating profit of $46.10 million in the prior-year quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales of the EME segment stands at $1,561 million, suggesting growth from $1,403 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating profit is expected to be $187 million, suggesting year-over-year growth of 15.4%.

The consensus mark for the Asia/Pacific segment’s sales is pegged at $215 million, implying a fall from the $225 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for the segment’s operating profit is currently pegged at $25.84 million. It had reported $34 million in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our model predicts an earnings beat for AGCO this quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is precisely the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for AGCO is +6.35%.

Zacks Rank: AGCO currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price Performance

AGCO’s shares have lost 3.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some Industrial Products stocks, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases.



Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.32% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 52 cents per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 6.1%.



The consensus mark for IR’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.7%. IR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is set to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 27. AOS currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, suggesting no year-over-year change.



The consensus mark for AOS’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $913 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



Illinois Tool Works ITW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. The company currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.19 per share. This suggests year-over-year growth of 3.8%



The consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $4 billion, indicating growth of 0.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported level. ITW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.