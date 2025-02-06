AGCO Earnings Results: $AGCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

AGCO ($AGCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.97 per share, beating estimates of $1.86 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $2,887,300,000, missing estimates of $3,226,940,850 by $-339,640,850.

AGCO Insider Trading Activity

AGCO insiders have traded $AGCO stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANGE BOB DE has made 2 purchases buying 4,155 shares for an estimated $376,448 and 0 sales.

AGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of AGCO stock to their portfolio, and 287 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AGCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AGCO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AGCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

