AGCO Corp's (AGCO) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, View Up

AGCO Corporation AGCO delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.09, up a whopping 155% year over year. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. The company’s quarterly results reflect sales growth and margin expansion across all segments.



Revenues increased 18.4% year over year to $2,498 million during the September-end quarter. The top-line figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,159 million. Excluding the unfavorable currency-translation impact of 1.6%, net sales increased 20% year over year.

Operational Update

Cost of sales grew 15.6% year over year to $1,919 million in the third quarter. Gross profit was up 28.6% year over year to $579 million during the reported quarter. Gross margin came in at 23.2% compared with the prior-year period’s 21.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses flared up to $251 million from the year-ago quarter’s $245 million. Adjusted income from operations surged 110% year over year to $225 million. Consequently, operating margin came in at 9% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 5%.

AGCO Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

Segment Performance

Sales in the North America segment were up 8.6% year over year to $582 million during the July-September period. The segment reported an operating income of $58 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $33million.



Sales in the South America segment climbed 14.6% year over year to $274 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $16.7 million, as against the prior-year quarter’s operating loss of $5.6 million.



The EME (Europe/Middle East) segment’s sales came in at $1,406 million compared with the $1,146 million recorded in the year-ago period. The EME’s operating income jumped 54% year over year to $188 million.



Sales in the Asia/Pacific segment were up 25.5% year on year to $236 million. The segment reported an operating profit of $24 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $12 million.

Financial Update

AGCO reported cash and cash equivalents of $511 million as of Sep 30, 2020, up from the $433 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. The company generated $224 million of cash from operating activities during the nine-month period ended Sep 30, 2020 as against the cash utilization of $80 million in the comparable period last year.

Guidance

The company expects net sales for the ongoing year to be $8.9 billion, reflecting flat demand in its end-markets and unfavorable foreign currency translation impact. However, this will be partly offset by the benefit of positive pricing. Adjusted operating margins are expected to be better than the 2019 levels on positive pricing and lower expenses. Based on these, AGCO expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the current year to be $5.00, up from the prior guided range of $3.50 to $3.75.



Global crop production remains strong and is set for another record crop year despite the pandemic. Global grain consumption is recovering with improving economic activities and increased grain exports to China. Industry demand for farm equipment is expected to be relatively flat year over year in 2020, on improved demand in North and South America. Solid crop production in Brazil and Argentina, as well as favorable exchange rates, have been supporting positive economics in South America. Apart from this, AGCO is focused on investing in premium technology, smart farming solutions and enhanced digital capabilities for customers.

Share Price Performance

Over the past six months, AGCO’s stock has gained 77.3%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 69.1%.





Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

AGCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK, iRobot Corporation IRBT and Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR. All of these stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Crown Holdings has a projected earnings growth rate of 11.7% for fiscal 2020. Over the past year, the company’s shares have appreciated 23.2%.



iRobot has an estimated earnings growth rate of 18.8% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have rallied 63.6% in the past year.



Worthington has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.2% for 2020. The stock has climbed 30.1% in a year’s time.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK): Free Stock Analysis Report



iRobot Corporation (IRBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.