AGCO Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. AGCO delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$2.5b, some 17% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$2.09, an impressive 110% ahead of forecasts. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on AGCO after the latest results. NYSE:AGCO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for AGCO from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$9.37b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 4.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 110% to US$5.70. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$9.02b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.21 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.8% to US$95.33per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic AGCO analyst has a price target of US$112 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$72.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await AGCO shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 4.8%, in line with its 5.1% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that AGCO is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around AGCO's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple AGCO analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

