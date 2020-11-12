AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AGCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.22, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGCO was $88.22, representing a -11.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $99.74 and a 149.7% increase over the 52 week low of $35.33.

AGCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). AGCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports AGCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.44%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGCO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYV with an increase of 8.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGCO at 3.26%.

