AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AGCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $122.82, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGCO was $122.82, representing a -22.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.62 and a 40.46% increase over the 52 week low of $87.44.

AGCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AGCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.9. Zacks Investment Research reports AGCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.01%, compared to an industry average of 32.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the agco Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGCO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC)

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFAT with an increase of 9.06% over the last 100 days. AFMC has the highest percent weighting of AGCO at 1.09%.

