AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $147.47, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGCO was $147.47, representing a -7.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.62 and a 244.23% increase over the 52 week low of $42.84.

AGCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). AGCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AGCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 54.55%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGCO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFMC with an increase of 19.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGCO at 1.63%.

