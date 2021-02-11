AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AGCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AGCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGCO was $119.68, representing a -4.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.85 and a 238.75% increase over the 52 week low of $35.33.

AGCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). AGCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.65. Zacks Investment Research reports AGCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.86%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGCO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (SYE)

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AFMC with an increase of 30.9% over the last 100 days. SYV has the highest percent weighting of AGCO at 3.4%.

