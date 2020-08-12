AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AGCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AGCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.15, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AGCO was $73.15, representing a -10.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $81.39 and a 107.05% increase over the 52 week low of $35.33.

AGCO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). AGCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports AGCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.59%, compared to an industry average of -26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AGCO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AGCO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AGCO as a top-10 holding:

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

IQ Global Agribusiness Small Cap ETF (CROP)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYV with an increase of 32.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AGCO at 2.95%.

