News & Insights

US Markets
AGCO

AGCO Corp to acquire majority stake in Trimble's agribusiness for $2 bln

September 28, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 2, details of the joint venture

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural machinery maker AGCO Corp AGCO.N said on Thursday it would acquire an 85% stake in GPS navigation products maker Trimble's TRMB.O agribusiness for $2.0 billion in cash.

Shares of Trimble rose 4.3% to $51.34 in premarket trading.

The purchase price represents an implied enterprise value of about $2.35 billion for the business, AGCO said.

AGCO, which will place its grain and protein business under a strategic review as it seeks to transform its portfolio, has secured $2.0 billion in fully committed bridge financing from Morgan Stanley for the transaction.

Morgan Stanley & Co is acting as the financial adviser to AGCO, while Centerview Partners is the financial adviser to Trimble for the deal which is expected to close in the first half of 2024.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGCO
TRMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.