AGCO Corp Earnings Surpasses Estimates in Q1, Shares Rise 11%

Shares of AGCO Corp. AGCO have gained 11% since it surpassed both top and bottom line estimates on May 1. The company delivered an adjusted EPS of 41 cents in first-quarter 2025 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $2.32. The reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents.



Including one-time items, AGCO posted an EPS of 14 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s $2.25.



Net sales decreased 30% year over year to $2.05 billion in the March-end quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion. Excluding the unfavorable currency-translation impacts of 2.4%, net sales fell 27.6% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

AGCO Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

AGCO Corp’s Q1 Margins Down Y/Y

Cost of sales decreased 29.1% year over year to $1.53 billion in the first quarter. Gross profit decreased 32.4% year over year to $521 million in the reported quarter. The gross margin was 25.4% compared with the prior-year quarter’s 26.3%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $326 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $350 million. Adjusted income from operations fell 70.3% year over year to $83 million. The operating margin was 4.1% compared with the year-earlier quarter’s 9.6%

AGCO’s Q1 Segmental Performance

Sales in the North America segment moved down 34.2% year over year to $396 million in the first quarter. The reported figure missed our estimate of $422 million. The segment reported an operating loss of $19.8 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating profit $28.4 million. Our projection for the segment’s operating income was $13.4 million. The decline was due to lower sales and production volumes.



Sales in the South America segment decreased 15.8% year over year to $230 million. We expected the segment’s net sales to be $136 million. The segment reported an operating income of $2 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $12 million. Our estimate for the segment's operating income was $7.5 million. The downside was driven by lower sales, lower production volumes and negative pricing.



The EME (Europe/Middle East) segment’s sales were $1.33 billion compared with $1.71 billion in the year-ago period driven by lower sales and production volumes. The reported figure beat our estimate of $1.32 billion. EME’s operating income was $154 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $295 million. We predicted EME’s operating income to be $76 million.



Sales in the Asia/Pacific segment were down 36% year over year to $94.5 million. We expected the segment’s sales to be $111 million. The segment reported an operating loss of $2.7 million against the prior-year quarter’s operating profit of $9 million. Our projection for the segment’s operating profit was $3.8 million.

AGCO Corp’s Cash Flow Update

AGCO Corp reported cash and cash equivalents of $563 million as of Mar 31, 2025, down from $613 million as of Dec 31, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $212 million in the quarter compared with $370 million in the year-ago quarter.

AGCO Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

AGCO expects net sales of $9.6 billion for 2025. The company anticipates lower sales volumes for 2025. It expects to negate tariff impacts with planned mitigation actions. Considering these, management projects an EPS of $4.00-$4.50 for 2025.

AGCO Corp. Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have lost 16% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 14.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AGCO’s Zacks Rank

AGCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AGCO Corp.’s Peer Performances

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered earnings per share of $2.44 in second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Feb. 28, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89. The bottom line rose 49% year over year.



Lindsay generated sales of $187 million, up from $152 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $180 million.



CNH Industrial N.V. CNH reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 10 cents, which declined from 33 cents in the prior-year quarter. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents.



In the first quarter, CNH Industrial’s net sales declined nearly 21% from the year-ago level to $3.82 billion but topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion. The company’s net sales from industrial activities came in at $3.17 billion, down 23% due to lower shipment volumes.

Farm Equipment Stocks Awaiting Results

Deere & Company DE is expected to release its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 15.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $5.68 for the fiscal second quarter, implying a decline of 33.4% from the year-ago figure. The consensus estimate for Deere’s total sales is pinned at $10.7 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.