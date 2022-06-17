AGCO Corp (AGCO) Invests in OPTIfarm to Boost Animal Welfare

AGCO Corporation AGCO recently announced an investment in a leading precision livestock farming, OPTIfarm, to improve farmers’ animal welfare.



OPTIfarm utilizes advanced software and data analytics operated by an expert team to help farmers create the best environment for their livestock. The system improves farm productivity and helps producers care for their animals by meeting key operational livestock targets, like improved feed conversion ratio, weight gain and uniformity. This technology monitors the natural behavior of animals and recommends the best conditions for livestock health, welfare and safety.

The latest investment supports AGCO Corporation’s focus on delivering industry-leading smart farming solutions to improve farmers’ net farm income and animal welfare.



Last September, AGCO Corporation joined forces with Faromatics to deliver smart farming solutions for livestock producers. Faromatics, the world’s first roof-suspended robot, monitors broiler chickens and helps farmers enhance their animal welfare and farm productivity. The AI-enabled robot uses a set of sensors to measure vital parameters like thermal sensation, air quality, light and sound while detecting risks related to animal health and farm equipment.



AGCO continues to invest in products, premium technology and smart farming solutions to improve distribution and enhance digital capabilities to drive margins and strengthen product offerings. The company is investing in Fuse OEM Precision Agriculture solutions as farmers are looking to capture increased yields and cover the expensive input costs of fertilizer and diesel. These improvements will support the company’s investments in precision agriculture and digital initiatives. AGCO is poised to benefit from the Precision Planting business, growth scopes from a new product pipeline and its retrofit approach.



Elevated grain prices continue to support healthy firm income, driving demand for agricultural equipment. These encourage farmers to upgrade and replace their aging fleets of large equipment, which will drive AGCO’s top line.



AGCO expects current-year sales and earnings growth to benefit from robust end-market demand, positive industry demand trends and strong farm prospects. Net sales for the ongoing year are expected in between $12.5 billion and $12.7 billion. Gross and operating margins are anticipated to be higher than 2021 levels, owing to higher sales and production volumes, favorable pricing and improved factory productivity. Management projects earnings per share for the current year to be between $11.70 and $11.90.

Price Performance

AGCO’s shares have lost 12.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 4.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

