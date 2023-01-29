AGCO Corp (AGCO) Declares $0.24 Dividend

AGCO Corp said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the most recent share price of $138.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 0.69%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 7.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.59% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for AGCO is $154.84. The forecasts range from a low of $105.04 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.59% from its latest reported closing price of $138.76.

The projected annual revenue for AGCO is $13,257MM, an increase of 11.33%. The projected annual EPS is $13.01, an increase of 14.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGCO. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AGCO is 0.2935%, an increase of 22.4415%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 67,588K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,309,412 shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067,955 shares, representing an increase of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 14.20% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,241,701 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730,212 shares, representing an increase of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 18.51% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,185,200 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860,000 shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 18.13% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 2,016,193 shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,065,285 shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 5.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,808,295 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,757,078 shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGCO by 0.78% over the last quarter.

AGCO Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and delivers high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® smart farming solutions. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $9.0 billion in 2019.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.