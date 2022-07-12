Agco (AGCO) Stock Moves -0.9%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agco (AGCO) closed at $93.32, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the farm equipment maker had lost 15.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 7.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Agco as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.36, down 18.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.07 billion, up 6.74% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.86 per share and revenue of $12.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.26% and +12.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Agco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. Agco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Agco is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.8.

It is also worth noting that AGCO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AGCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

