Agco (AGCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Agco (AGCO) closed at $102.36, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the farm equipment maker had lost 21.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Agco as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Agco to post earnings of $2.37 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion, up 7.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.86 per share and revenue of $12.58 billion, which would represent changes of +14.26% and +12.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower within the past month. Agco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Agco is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.36, which means Agco is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that AGCO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AGCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

