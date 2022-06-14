Agco (AGCO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Agco (AGCO) closed the most recent trading day at $111.34, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the farm equipment maker had lost 10.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 4.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.69%.

Agco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Agco to post earnings of $2.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.2 billion, up 11.17% from the year-ago period.

AGCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $12.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.35% and +12.95%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agco. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower within the past month. Agco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Agco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.8, so we one might conclude that Agco is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AGCO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Manufacturing - Farm Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.