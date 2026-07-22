Is AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (ASGLY) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (ASGLY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 27 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASGLY's full-year earnings has moved 31% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASGLY has returned 9.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of -15.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Grupo Cibest (CIB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.5%.

The consensus estimate for Grupo Cibest's current year EPS has increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.2% so far this year, so ASGLY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Grupo Cibest is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR and Grupo Cibest as they could maintain their solid performance.

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AGC Inc. - Unsponsored ADR (ASGLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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