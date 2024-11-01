News & Insights

AGC Inc. Restructures Leadership for Strategic Growth

November 01, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

AGC (JP:5201) has released an update.

AGC Inc. has announced significant executive reshuffles, highlighting Nobuyuki Suzuki’s promotion to Executive Vice President and President of the Electronics Company. The changes, effective January 2025, aim to strategically position the company for growth in various sectors, including electronics and automotive industries.

