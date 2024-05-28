AGC Gains A$11M for Exploration and Drilling Projects

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (AGC) has secured firm commitments for an A$11 million funding round to fuel its exploration ventures, particularly to expedite drilling at the South Cobar Project. The placement, priced at A$0.32 per share, has drawn strong interest from domestic and international investors. Major shareholder Delin Mining Group has also maintained its 55% stake, ensuring AGC is well-capitalized with a projected A$21 million cash reserve post-placement.

