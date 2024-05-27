AGC Awaits Capital Raising Event, Enters Trading Halt

Australian Gold & Copper Ltd. (AU:AGC) has released an update.

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (AGC) has requested a trading halt on its securities, pending a market announcement about an upcoming capital raising event. The halt is effective immediately and is expected to last until an announcement is made, or until the commencement of normal trading on 30 May 2024, whichever comes first. This proactive step indicates a significant forthcoming financial event for AGC, capturing the attention of investors and market watchers alike.

