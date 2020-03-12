IPOs
Against all odds: IPOs that have shined during the market downturn

Since February 21, 2020, the S&amp;P 500 has shed 18%, while the Renaissance IPO Index is down 17%.

Of all 734 active IPOs since 2015, just 36% are trading above issue, and only 8% have positive returns since late February. Of these IPOs, the top performers are mainly biotechs and other healthcare, including coronavirus test-maker Co-Diagnostics (CODX) which has gained over 300%, and "quarantine-resistant" companies, like virtual medical solution Teladoc (TDOC), market maker Virtu Financial (VIRT), and two Chinese online education companies (ONE, COE). Another virus-specific play, ZoomVideo (ZM; +61% YTD) missed the cutoff, but here are 20 companies that have gained 10% or more since the market sell-off began.

