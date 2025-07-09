AG Reports Y/Y Jump in Q2 Silver-Equivalent Production, Raises Outlook

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG announced that its total production reached 7.9 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces in the second quarter of 2025. The figure includes 3.7 million silver ounces and 33,865 gold ounces. The AgEq ounces produced marked a solid 48% year-over-year increase, attributed to a 76% surge in silver production.



In January 2025, First Majestic completed the acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc., gaining a 70% interest in the high-quality and long-life Cerro Los Gatos Silver underground mine. This deal solidified AG’s position as an intermediate primary silver producer. Total silver production in the second quarter included a contribution of 1.5 million ounces from Cerro Los Gatos.

First Majestic’s Mine Performances in Q2

In the second quarter of 2025, the San Dimas mine produced 2.46 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 1.24 million ounces of silver and 12,472 ounces of gold. Silver equivalent production increased 17% year over year, aided by a 9% increase in silver production and a 4% rise in gold output.



The Santa Elena mine produced 2.32 million AgEq ounces (down 10% year over year), consisting of 306,224 ounces of silver and 20,637 ounces of gold.



La Encantada produced 628,105 ounces of silver, up 7% from the second quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by 20% growth in ore processed and an 8% increase in silver recovery, somewhat offset by lower silver grades.



Cerro Los Gatos contributed 2.4 million AgEq ounces (on a 70% basis), which consisted of 1.52 million ounces of silver and 706 ounces of gold. It also contributed 16.1 million pounds of zinc and 9 million pounds of lead to First Majestic’s total production number.

AG Updates 2025 Outlook

Backed by a strong second-quarter performance, the company is increasing its full-year consolidated production guidance to 30.6-32.6 million AgEq ounces, up from the previously announced 27.8-31.2 million AgEq ounces.

First Majestic Stock’s Price Performance

The company’s shares have risen 26.9% in the past year compared with the industry's 20.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AG’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

First Majestic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, SSR Mining Inc. SSRM and ATI Inc. ATI. These three companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $7.27 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 53.4%. Carpenter Technology shares skyrocketed 111% last year.



SSR Mining has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSRM’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share, implying a year-over-year upsurge of 346%. SSR Mining’s stock soared 88.6% last year.



ATI has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 22.4%. ATI shares jumped 54% last year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.