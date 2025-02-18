News & Insights

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

February 18, 2025 — 02:43 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $22.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.81% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MITT.PRB was trading at a 9.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.15% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are up about 1%.

