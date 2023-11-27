AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 11/29/23, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 12/18/23. As a percentage of MITT.PRB's recent share price of $17.18, this dividend works out to approximately 2.91%, so look for shares of MITT.PRB to trade 2.91% lower — all else being equal — when MITT.PRB shares open for trading on 11/29/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.68%, which compares to an average yield of 8.33% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRB shares, versus MITT:
Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are down about 0.8%.
