AG Mortgage Investment Trust Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8.5%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.45% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, MITT.PRA was trading at a 0.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.86% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRA shares, versus MITT:

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRA) is currently off about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are off about 1.8%.

