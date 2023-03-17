AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Declares $0.18 Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust said on March 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.99%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 67.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.27 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.86%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.14% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is $7.59. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.14% from its latest reported closing price of $5.30.

The projected annual revenue for AG Mortgage Investment Trust is $73MM, an increase of 33,166.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITT is 0.10%, an increase of 31.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.55% to 6,447K shares. The put/call ratio of MITT is 3.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Beach Point Capital Management holds 2,283K shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,370K shares, representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 49.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 622K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 440K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 755K shares, representing a decrease of 71.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 58.33% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 400K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 69.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITT by 310.03% over the last quarter.

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 382K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is a hybrid mortgage REIT that opportunistically invests in and manages a diversified risk-adjusted portfolio of Agency RMBS and Credit Investments. Its Credit Investments include Residential Investments and Commercial Investments. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is externally managed and advised by AG REIT Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in alternative investment activities.

