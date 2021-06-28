AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.52, the dividend yield is 6.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MITT was $4.52, representing a -8.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.96 and a 79.83% increase over the 52 week low of $2.51.

MITT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MITT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

