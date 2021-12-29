AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MITT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.59, the dividend yield is 7.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MITT was $10.59, representing a -28.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.88 and a 27.44% increase over the 52 week low of $8.31.

MITT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). MITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mitt Dividend History page.

