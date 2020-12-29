AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MITT was $3.19, representing a -80.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.70 and a 118.49% increase over the 52 week low of $1.46.

MITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$13.72.

