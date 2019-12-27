AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MITT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -10% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.96, the dividend yield is 11.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MITT was $15.96, representing a -13.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.49 and a 8.79% increase over the 52 week low of $14.67.

MITT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MITT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.