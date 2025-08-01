AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) released Loss for its second quarter of -$1.38 million

The company's earnings totaled -$1.38 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$0.66 million, or -$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $17.75 million from $16.38 million last year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

