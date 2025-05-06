AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Q1 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.17 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $16.30 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $18.84 million from $17.17 million last year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.17 Mln. vs. $16.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $18.84 Mln vs. $17.17 Mln last year.

