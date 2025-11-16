Ag Growth International (AGGZF) Price Target Decreased by 12.35% to 34.12

The average one-year price target for Ag Growth International (OTCPK:AGGZF) has been revised to $34.12 / share. This is a decrease of 12.35% from the prior estimate of $38.93 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.89 to a high of $43.21 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.27% from the latest reported closing price of $38.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ag Growth International. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGGZF is 0.08%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.71% to 539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 115K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGGZF by 21.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 104K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 72K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGGZF by 5.16% over the last quarter.

NEXTX - Shelton Green Alpha Fund holds 55K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares , representing a decrease of 36.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGGZF by 42.75% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGGZF by 15.15% over the last quarter.

