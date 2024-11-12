News & Insights

A.G. Barr Executives Increase Stakes Through Share Plan

AG Barr (GB:BAG) has released an update.

A.G. Barr has announced share purchases by key executives as part of its All Employee Share Ownership Plan. Finance Director Stuart Lorimer and Non-Executive Director Julie Barr acquired shares on the London Stock Exchange, enhancing their stakes in the company. This move reflects the company’s commitment to involving its leadership in aligning with shareholder interests.

