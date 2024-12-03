07:18 EST Afya (AFYA) sinks 10% to $15.00 after Goldman starts with Sell rating
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AFYA:
- Afya initiated with a Sell at Goldman Sachs
- Afya Limited Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth
- Afya reports Q3 adjusted EPS R$1.79 vs. R$1.38 last year
- Afya backs FY24 revenue view R$3.23B-R$3.33B
- Afya Limited Reports Strong Q3 Financial Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.