Afya Limited's (NASDAQ:AFYA) P/E Is Still On The Mark Following 25% Share Price Bounce

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 25% after a shaky period beforehand. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 15% is also fairly reasonable.

Since its price has surged higher, Afya's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 41.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Afya as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Afya's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 55%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 123% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the six analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 39% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 16% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Afya is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Afya's P/E

The strong share price surge has got Afya's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Afya maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

