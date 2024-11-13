Afya Limited Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth

Afya Limited Class A ( (AFYA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Afya Limited Class A presented to its investors.

Afya Limited, a leading medical education group in Brazil, is renowned for its comprehensive ecosystem that supports medical students and professionals through their careers. In the third quarter of 2024, Afya reported a significant increase in net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting strong growth in its core segments and strategic acquisitions. The company achieved a 16.3% year-over-year net revenue increase to R$841.2 million and a 25.0% rise in adjusted EBITDA to R$347.9 million, bolstered by strategic acquisitions and operational efficiencies. Afya’s acquisition of Unidom expanded its footprint in Salvador, adding 300 medical seats, while their approval for additional seats at UNIMA and Unigranrio reinforces their commitment to quality medical education. The company’s continued financial strength is highlighted by a 63.0% increase in net income for the nine months of 2024, driven by improved operational performance and strategic growth initiatives. Looking ahead, Afya remains focused on expanding its medical education offerings and enhancing operational efficiencies to sustain its growth trajectory.

