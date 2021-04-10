Afya Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Shareholders of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$21.87 following its latest annual results. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at R$1.2b, although statutory earnings per share came in 15% below what the analysts expected, at R$3.12 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Afya after the latest results. NasdaqGS:AFYA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 10th 2021

Following the latest results, Afya's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of R$1.66b in 2021. This would be a huge 38% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 47% to R$5.19. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of R$1.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of R$5.28 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of R$166, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Afya at R$32.47 per share, while the most bearish prices it at R$24.74. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Afya is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Afya's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 38% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 51% over the past three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 19% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Afya is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at R$166, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Afya going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We also provide an overview of the Afya Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

