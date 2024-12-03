News & Insights

Afya initiated with a Sell at Goldman Sachs

December 03, 2024 — 05:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Afya (AFYA) with a Sell rating and $16 price target Afya is the largest medical education ecosystem in Brazil, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Afya’s integration skills, solid brands, scale and relatively light balance sheet position the company as the main consolidator in the market, but it remains cautious on the economics of undergrad medical seats. AFYA’s valuation premium to the rest of the sector is stretched at current levels, contends Goldman.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
