AFYA Earnings Preview: Recent $AFYA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AFYA ($AFYA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $866,901,060 and earnings of $1.73 per share.
AFYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of AFYA stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,533,970 shares (+57406.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,999,443
- DOMA PERPETUAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 272,200 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,322,536
- FMR LLC added 269,900 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,286,012
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 246,674 shares (-54.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,917,183
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 178,597 shares (-77.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,836,120
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 142,942 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,269,918
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 85,220 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,353,293
AFYA Government Contracts
We have seen $3,306,436 of award payments to $AFYA over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VISTA TRAINING LOGISTICS SUPPORT SERVICES: $2,765,740
- GPS GRANT/CONTRACT SYNTHESES, EXECUTIVE SUMMARIES AND PSLL UPDATES (GPS-PSLL): $540,696
